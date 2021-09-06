Tej Pratap floats new student organisation 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad' amid rumbling with Tejashwi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has floated a new student organisation. He has named it Chhatra Janshakti Parishad. Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said the prime objective of the new organisation would be to raise issues like unemployment, education and health in Bihar.

Tej Pratap, who served as the state health minister the Mahagathbandhan government under Nitish Kumar, said that the main objective behind floating the new organisation is to strengthen the party. It will raise issues of deteriorating education, health and rising unemployment in the state. He, however, added that the organisation will not work as a separate entity and will be an integral part of the RJD.

Tej Pratap's decision to float a new student organisation assumes significance as it comes amid raging differences with younger brother and RJD's de facto chief Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He had also served as the Deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Notably, Tej Pratap is locked into a tussle with state party chief Jagadanand Singh. Singh had earlier sacked Tej Pratap’s close aide Akash Yadav as the state president of Chhatra RJD (students' wing).

READ MORE: Tej Pratap’s close aide sacked amid poster war between Lalu's sons

READ MORE: Tej Pratap should be disciplined, says brother Tejashwi amid RJD rift

Latest India News