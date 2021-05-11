Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Tehri's Devprayag, several houses damaged

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Several shops, houses have been damaged in the cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area. (Photo for representation)

Several houses and shops were damaged due to a cloudburst in Tehri district's Devprayag area on Tuesday. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

Relief and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, a top police official said.

"No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," news agency quoted DGP Ashok Kumar, as saying.

"Cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway," MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag, said.

Houses in some villages and roads were damaged in two separate cloudburst incidents in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand on May 3.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had directed the district magistrates concerned to provide all possible relief and the required financial assistance to the affected people.

The chief minister also asked Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials to immediately clear the blocked roads to ensure that the people in the affected areas do not face any inconvenience.

