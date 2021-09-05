Follow us on Image Source : PTI Teacher's Day: PM Modi lauds teaching fraternity for ensuring students education amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the entire teaching fraternity and lauded them for their contribution in ensuring students' education amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wishing them on Teacher's Day, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times."

He also paid tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. "I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation,".

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers.

Earlier on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and expressed gratitude to the teaching community for their invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

