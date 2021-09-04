Saturday, September 04, 2021
     
Happy Teacher's Day 2021: Inspiring quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

In India, September 5 is celebrated as the Teacher's day to honour  Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's principles and philosophies. He was born on the same day in 1888. He was India's second President and a revered teacher. Check out inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan here.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2021 22:13 IST
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan quotes

Teacher's Day is one of the most important occasions in India as it marks the birth anniversary of India's second President and revered teacher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. In India, September 5 is celebrated as the Teacher's day to honour his principles and philosophies. He was born on the same day in 1888. To celebrate his esteemed position, his students suggested that his birthday be celebrated as 'Radhakrishnan Day'. However, he declined and suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day everywhere. The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962 when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India.

He became the first Vice President of India in 1952 and took on the role as the nation's second President in 1962 until 1967. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1984 and the British Order of Merit in 1963. Radhakrishnan, who passed away on April 17, 1975, remained a teacher throughout his life and teachers' Day is celebrated in the memory of India's first Vice President.

Check out inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

When we think we know, we cease to learn.

The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.

A literary genius, it is said, resembles all, though no one resembles him.

It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.

True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.

The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.

Religion is behavior and not mere belief

Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures

Man is a paradoxical being — the constant glory and scandal of this world.

