Ratan Tata commits Rs 500 crore from Tata Trusts in fight against Coronavirus

The Tata Trusts today pledged Rs 500 crore in the ongoing battle against coronavirus in India, Chairman Ratan N. Tata said in a tweet. He said that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis.

In a tweet, Ratan Tata said he is committing Rs 500 crore for- personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating the increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

"The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underpriveleged and deprived," the statement said.