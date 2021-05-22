Saturday, May 22, 2021
     
Task force formed for children orphaned due to COVID in Maharashtra's Raigad

As directed by Collector, when COVID patients are admitted to hospitals, medical officers who are present at the time have to get a form filled from them regarding the custody of their children in the event of their death, the official said.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: May 22, 2021 16:10 IST
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Task force formed for children orphaned due to COVID in Maharashtra's Raigad.

The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has established a task force to take care of children who have lost their parents to coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

As directed by Collector Nidhi Choudhary, when COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, medical officers who are present at the time have to get a form filled from them regarding the custody of their children in the event of their death, the official said.

Citizens can call on the helpline number 1089 to inform the task force of about children who have lost their parents to COVID-19, he said.

Meanwhile, the collector has sanctioned a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Raigad district court in Alibaug, where judges, advocates and the court staffer can get inoculated from Saturday, an official said.

