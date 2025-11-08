Tarn Taran SSP suspended by EC for 'interfering' in Punjab bypoll Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been assigned the additional charge of Tarn Taran SSP with immediate effect.

Tarn Taran:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal for 'interfering' in the November 11 assembly byelection, said officials on Saturday. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been assigned the additional charge of Tarn Taran SSP with immediate effect.

"SSP Tarn Taran, Punjab, has been suspended for interfering with the bypoll. CP Amritsar has been given charge," the apex poll body said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Akali Dal's complain against Grewal

The development comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had lodged a complaint against Grewal and alleged that the Tarn Taran SSP had 'used' police to register fake first information reports (FIRs) against his party's leadership in order to stop them from campaigning in the November 11 byelection.

In his complaint, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Khler also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of 'misusing' the local administration and the police. He alleged that 'false' FIRs were registered against SAD leaders, calling it a "deliberate design to harass, silence, and restrict the opposition's campaign activity".

Sukhbir Singh Badal's dharma against Grewal, AAP

Last month, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also staged a dharna in Tarn Taran district over the 'false' FIRs against his party leaders. He had also questioned Grewal's actions but asserted that SAD leaders are not afraid of going to jail.

"Punjabis cannot be suppressed. The more you try to muzzle them, the more strongly they bounce back," Badal, a former Punjab deputy chief minister, had said back then, while adding that the AAP has "lost the plot and is now banking on police to influence voters".

