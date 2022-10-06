Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till October 9

Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till October 9

Tamil Nadu weather: On October 5, sporadic rains hit parts of Chennai and adjoining districts.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chennai Published on: October 06, 2022 14:04 IST
Tamil Nadu weather, Tamil Nadu news, Tamil Nadu today, Tamil Nadu report, Tamil Nadu weather forecas
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall till October 9.

Highlights

  • Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rains till Oct 9, IMD forecast on Thursday
  • Chennai is likely to be cloudy during these days
  • Moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting are also likely in some parts of the state

Tamil Nadu weather: Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rains till October 9 (Sunday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Thursday (October 6).

Heavy rains are likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Mayiladuthurai districts till October 9, it said.

Chennai is likely to be cloudy during these days.

Moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting are also likely in some parts of the state during the next couple of days. On Wednesday (October 5), sporadic rains hit parts of Chennai and adjoining districts.

With the northeast monsoon set to hit the state by the third week of October, the Public Works Department (PWD) is conducting the stormwater drain works on a war-footing. The sudden sporadic rains in Chennai and other parts have put a slight deceleration in the stormwater drain works.

During 2021 rains, Chennai and other parts of the state witnessed inundation in many parts leading to shifting many people into relief camps.

(With IANS inputs) 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Helium tank explodes in Trichy's crowded market, 1 dead, several injured | Video

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: SDPI functionaries arrested in petrol bomb attack in RSS member's residence

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News