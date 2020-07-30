Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till August 31

The lockdown in the state of Tamil Nadu has been extended till August 31, as India moves into the third phase of unlock. Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit states in India by the coronavirus epidemic. As per reports, certain relaxations will be given in the state throughout August, but complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays.

Tamil Nadu currently has 57,000 active COVID-19 cases. Over 1.7 lakh people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus while 3,471 people have succumbed to the illness.

(more to follow...)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage