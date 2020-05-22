Tamil Nadu allows autos, rickshaws to resume service from Saturday

Image Source : AP People wearing masks ride on an auto-rickshaw during extended lockdown period.

Tamil Nadu government has allowed plying of autos and cycle rikshaws from tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm with only one person on board. The directive doesn’t apply to Chennai and containment zones. All the vehicles to be sanitized thrice a day and wearing masks is also compulsory, the state government said.

On Thursday, as many as 776 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu in past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 13,967, said the state Health Department on Thursday.

According to the state government, seven COVID-19 patients died thereby increasing the death toll to 94.

Included in the new infections are 87 persons who had arrived from overseas (Chicago 6, Muscat and Maldives - 1 each) and from other states (Maharashtra 76, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi -1 each)

The number of COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged on Thursday was 400 and the total is 6,282.

According to the government a total of 12,464 samples were tested taking the total to over 3.72 lakh till date. Testing of 667 samples is under process. The state capital Chennai continued to see the highest number of infections at 567 taking the total tally to 8,795.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 856. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 7,588.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Uber resumes operations in Karnataka

ALSO READ | Protective gear for crew to aircraft deep cleaning - Airlines prepare to resume domestic ops

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage