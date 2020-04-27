7-feet high wall being built at TN-Andhra border to stop vehicular movement amid COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB A 7-feet wall being built at Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border to stop traffic movement amid coronavirus outbreak.

A 7-feet concrete wall has been constructed at Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border on National Highway in Vellore to stop people moving from one state to another in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. The wall is being contructed at Gudiyattam-Chittoor and Patarai-Chittoor intersection to stop the movement of traffic between the state, a step forward to control the COVID-19 steps.

Tamil Nadu records 1,885 cases to date

A total of 1,885 persons (1,279 male, 606 female) have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state till Sunday. So far, 1,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the state, health officials added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday said the state is expecting central government's permission for blood plasma treatment trials in a week's time. Speaking to reporters, Vijayabaskar said the state has applied for starting blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients. He said the permission is expected in a week's time. In the meantime necessary activities in that connection is being taken.

Andhra has 1,177 coronavirus cases so far

With 80 more persons testing coronavirus positive, Andhra Pradesh's tally had climbed up to 1,177 by Monday morning, officials said. While 81 new cases were reported on Sunday, 61, 62, 81, and 52 cases were reported on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, and Wednesday respectively. Incidentally, the high numbers of positive cases is coinciding with scaled-up testing in the state. Since Wednesday, the state has been conducting not less than 6,000 tests every day. On Sunday too, 6,517 samples were tested across the state.

Kurnool district, with 292 cases, continues to lead in the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh. Vizianagaram district remains the only coronavirus-free district in the state. With no deaths reported in Andhra for the second day in a row, the death toll remains 31. So far, 235 persons have recovered from coronavirus infection and since discharged from hospitals. Thus, 911 active cases remain in Andhra Pradesh.

