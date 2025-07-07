Tahawwur Rana claims he was a trusted man of Pakistani Army, sent on secret mission to Saudi Arabia Tahawwur Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition on April 4.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the main conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has made shocking claims, revealing that he was a trusted operative of the Pakistani Army and was sent on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia, said Mumbai Police sources on Monday.

Mumbai Crime Branch had questioned Tahawwur Rana, who is in NIA custody, in the case related to the 26/11 terror attack.

According to police sources, several details related to the case are already part of the official investigation record. A senior police officer mentioned that Tahawwur Rana remains mentally fixated on his earlier statements. He is giving information to the police but his way of talking also reflects his radical ideology, the officer noted.

What did Tahawwur Rana reveal?

In his statement, Rana claimed that he was a trusted person of the Pakistani Army and he was also sent on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, which shows his strategic importance to the Pakistani military establishment.

Rana said that after completing MBBS from the Army Medical College, Rawalpindi in 1986, he was appointed as Captain (doctor) in Quetta.

Rana said he also worked in sensitive military areas of Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Bahawalpur, and Siachen-Balotra sector. Rana also admitted to knowing Abdul Rehman Pasha, Sajid Mir, and Major Iqbal, all from Pakistan, and said to have played key roles in 26/11.

Tahawwur Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the primary architect of the 26/11 attacks. Headley, a US citizen, was a key operative for the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which orchestrated the attack. Rana is alleged to have provided logistical support and funding for the attack, which killed 166 people and left over 300 others injured in a series of coordinated attacks on Mumbai's key landmarks, including two luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.

Rana's extradition from the United States came after a lengthy legal battle. On April 4, the US Supreme Court dismissed his review plea against the decision to extradite him to India to face charges related to the terror strike.

