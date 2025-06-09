Tahawwur Rana gets court's permission to make one-time phone call to his family Tahawwur Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition on April 4.

New Delhi:

Delhi court on Monday granted 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. However, the call will be strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities, said the court.

In its response to the jail authorities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approved permission for this one-time phone call.

The court has also sought a detailed status report on Rana's health issues, which must be submitted within 10 days.

Furthermore, the court has also sought a detailed report from the jail authorities, clarifying their stance on whether Rana should be allowed regular phone calls in the future as per the Jail Manual.

Role in 26/11 attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the primary architect of the 26/11 attacks. Headley, a US citizen, was a key operative for the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which orchestrated the attack. Rana is alleged to have provided logistical support and funding for the attack, which killed 166 people and left over 300 others injured in a series of coordinated attacks on Mumbai's key landmarks, including two luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre.

Rana's extradition from the United States came after a lengthy legal battle. On April 4, the US Supreme Court dismissed his review plea against the decision to extradite him to India to face charges related to the terror strike.

The NIA’s investigation into Rana's role continues as the agency seeks to bring all those involved in the attack to justice. The attack, which took place on November 26, 2008, remains one of the deadliest terror assaults in India’s history, and Indian authorities have long sought the extradition and prosecution of key conspirators.