Delhi court extends 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody till July 9 The judge also directed Tihar Jail authorities to submit a status report on Rana’s health by June 9. This came after his lawyer raised concerns regarding his medical condition.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana and scheduled the next court appearance for July 9. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Rana after he was produced before the court via video conferencing, following the expiry of his earlier remand period.

Rana was presented before the court via a virtual mode due to security reasons. The judge also directed Tihar Jail authorities to submit a status report on Rana’s health by June 9. This came after his lawyer raised concerns regarding his medical condition.

Rana extradited after US Court dismissed plea

Rana, a close aide of 26/11 terror attack conspirator David Coleman Headley (alias Daood Gilani), was recently extradited to India. The move followed the dismissal of his review petition by the US Supreme Court on April 4.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists launched a deadly assault in Mumbai, targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, two five-star hotels, and a Jewish centre. They entered the city via the sea route. The coordinated attacks lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives.