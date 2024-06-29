Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi congratulates Team India on victory, says, 'Our team brings T20 World Cup home in style'.

T20 World Cup Final 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India after winning the T20 World Cup final game against South Africa today (June 29). "Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC," PM posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Team India for their victory.

India outwit South Africa by seven runs

On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who chocked at the business end of the match by seven runs to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup.

It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.m Star batter Virat Kohli, who was an upcoming cricketer 17 years ago, made his first fifty of this tournament in the final -- a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.

There were pockets of fight from the Proteas, who were playing in their maiden World Cup final. Heinrich Klaasen threatened India with a 52 off 27 balls (2x4, 5x6) but Hardik Pandya (3/20) snatched the crucial wicket to bring the game decisively in favour of India.

But a large chunk of the credit should go to Kohli for anchoring the innings and pushing India to a fighting total.

