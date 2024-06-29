Sunday, June 30, 2024
     
India break ICC trophy curse after 11 years, beat South Africa in T20 World Cup final thriller

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final: Virat Kohli ended his poor run of form by smashing 76 runs off 59 balls as India posted the highest-ever total in the tournament finals. South Africa struggled for a positive start but Heinrich Klassen's 22-ball fifty took the game to the wire.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2024 0:32 IST
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final
Image Source : AP Indian cricket team celebrating T20 World Cup 2024 glory in Barbados on June 29, 2024

India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy after beating South Africa by 7 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday. Virat Kohli's big fifty helped India post a challenging total of 176/7 and then Jasprit Bumrah's magical spell in death overs restricted the Proteas to 169/8.

Virat Kohli ended his poor form by smashing 76 runs off 59 balls as India posted the biggest-ever total in the tournament finals. South Africa almost pulled off a win after Heinrich Klaasen's 22-ball fifty but late heroics from a pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh led India to their second T20 World Cup title.

Hardik Pandya successfully defended 16 runs in the last over with big wickets of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada's. Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a stunning match-winning catch at long-off to dismiss David Miller in the last over. 

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

More to follow...

