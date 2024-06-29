Saturday, June 29, 2024
     
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money: How much money winners and runners-up bagged after final showdown?

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money: Title winners India bagged the top prize of INR 20.36 crore and also clinched an extra INR 77.7 lakh for winning three group-stage games. The runners-up South Africa clinched a total of INR 7.33 crore.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2024 23:35 IST
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final
Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy by clinching the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 7 runs to record their second World Cup title and also bagged the biggest prize money after an unbeaten campaign.

Rohit Sharma's side bagged a whopping INR 21.13 crore prize money for winning eight of nine matches in the ninth edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies. South Africa bagged the second-highest INR 12.01 crore after finishing as runners-up. 

England and Afghanistan, whose campaign ended in the semi-finals bagged INR 6.55 crore for reaching the top four. Teams were also awarded INR 25.9 lakh for each win in the group stages while teams making Super 8 stages clinched an extra INR 3.18 crore each.

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Winners 

Winners Prize Money (INR)
India 21.13 crore 
South Africa 12.01 crore
Afghanistan 07.32 crore
England  07.06 crore
Australia 04.54 crore
West Indies 04.54 crore
Bangladesh 03.95 crore
United States 03.69 crore

More to follow...

