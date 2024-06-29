T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money: How much money winners and runners-up bagged after final showdown?

India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy by clinching the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 7 runs to record their second World Cup title and also bagged the biggest prize money after an unbeaten campaign.
Rohit Sharma's side bagged a whopping INR 21.13 crore prize money for winning eight of nine matches in the ninth edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies. South Africa bagged the second-highest INR 12.01 crore after finishing as runners-up.
England and Afghanistan, whose campaign ended in the semi-finals bagged INR 6.55 crore for reaching the top four. Teams were also awarded INR 25.9 lakh for each win in the group stages while teams making Super 8 stages clinched an extra INR 3.18 crore each.
T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Winners
|Winners
|Prize Money (INR)
|India
|21.13 crore
|South Africa
|12.01 crore
|Afghanistan
|07.32 crore
|England
|07.06 crore
|Australia
|04.54 crore
|West Indies
|04.54 crore
|Bangladesh
|03.95 crore
|United States
|03.69 crore
