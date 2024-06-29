T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money: How much money winners and runners-up bagged after final showdown?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

India ended their 11-year wait for the ICC trophy by clinching the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday, June 29. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by 7 runs to record their second World Cup title and also bagged the biggest prize money after an unbeaten campaign.

Rohit Sharma's side bagged a whopping INR 21.13 crore prize money for winning eight of nine matches in the ninth edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies. South Africa bagged the second-highest INR 12.01 crore after finishing as runners-up.

England and Afghanistan, whose campaign ended in the semi-finals bagged INR 6.55 crore for reaching the top four. Teams were also awarded INR 25.9 lakh for each win in the group stages while teams making Super 8 stages clinched an extra INR 3.18 crore each.

T20 World Cup 2024 Prize Money Winners

Winners Prize Money (INR) India 21.13 crore South Africa 12.01 crore Afghanistan 07.32 crore England 07.06 crore Australia 04.54 crore West Indies 04.54 crore Bangladesh 03.95 crore United States 03.69 crore

