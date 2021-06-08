Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah in Delhi, will call on PM Modi tomorrow

Image Source : TWITTER @AMITSHAHOFFICE Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. There are reports that the BJP could opt for organisational change in West Bengal where it emerged as the principal opposition party in the Assembly elections held this year.

Adhikari, who defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, is the Leader of Opposition in the new Assembly. Adhikari had joined the BJP last year after he parted ways with the Trinamool Congress. This is his perhaps first visit to the national capital after the elections in Bengal.

"Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji called on Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji," Amit Shah's office shared a picture of the two BJP leaders on Twitter.

Ahead of meeting Shah, Adhikari called on Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Adhikari will also meet BJP national president JP Nadda in the evening. On Wednesday, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

