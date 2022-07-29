Suspected monkeypox case in HP, samples sent to Pune lab for confirmation

Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
Suspected Monkeypox case in Himachal Pradesh: The man, a resident of Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and he is currently recovering. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas, the press statement added.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2022 23:44 IST
Image Source : PTI The samples have been sent to Pune for testing

Suspected Monkeypox case in Himachal Pradesh: A suspected monkeypox case has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, health officials said on Friday. Samples of the man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the state health department said in a press statement.

The man, a resident of Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and he is currently recovering. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas, the press statement added. The man has no history of foreign travel, it added.

Four confirmed cases of monkeypox disease -- three from Kerala and one from Delhi -- have been reported in the country as on July 27, the central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. There has been no death due to monkeypox in the country, it said. 

Also Read: Monkeypox suspect with foreign travel history admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital: Sources

