Suspected monkeypox case in HP, samples sent to Pune lab for confirmation

Suspected Monkeypox case in Himachal Pradesh: A suspected monkeypox case has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, health officials said on Friday. Samples of the man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the state health department said in a press statement.

The man, a resident of Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and he is currently recovering. He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas, the press statement added. The man has no history of foreign travel, it added.

Four confirmed cases of monkeypox disease -- three from Kerala and one from Delhi -- have been reported in the country as on July 27, the central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. There has been no death due to monkeypox in the country, it said.

