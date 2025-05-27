Suspected Babbar Khalsa terrorist killed in blast on Majitha Road Bypass in Amritsar, probe underway A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was at the spot to collect samples of the explosive, police said. Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police.

Chandigarh:

A man suspected to be a Babbar Khalsa terrorist died in an explosion that took place near Majitha Road in Amritsar on Tuesday, police said. Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling. The SSP said the man might be linked to a terror organisation.

"The foot soldier came to retrieve the explosive material," he said.

On the blast on Majitha Bypass Road, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh said, "The person who was injured has died. This person is a member of a terrorist organisation. He had come to pick up the explosive material. In all the old blast-related cases, we have investigated, it was found that these people used to place the explosive material in an empty place and someone else would take it from there and carry out an incident."

He said this person is probably an active member of the Babbar Khalsa and investigation is underway to find out further things.