'Sushant Singh Rajput death murder, can't commit suicide': Pappu Yadav demands CBI inquiry

Image Source : INDIA TV Pappu Yadav has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered and cannot commit suicide, alleged Pappu Yadav, leader of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief, demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter. Pappu Yadav on Sunday met family members of Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna who also said demanded for a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came to a big shock to the Bollywood industry after actors shared their condolences saying they cannot believe this happened.

#SushantSinghRajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav, at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family resides. (14.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/WNFlvLWirA — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law OP Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, also suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. His sister lives in Chandigarh.

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput died due to hanging, postmortem report reveals

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage