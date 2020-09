Image Source : FILE PHOTO MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies due to coronavirus.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has succumbed to the infectious disease. He was being treated in AIIMS, Delhi. Angadi is the second Member of Parliament who died due to coronavirus. He was 65 years old. More to follow.

