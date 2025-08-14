Advertisement
  Supreme Court hearing on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: SC reserves order, raps local authorities

Supreme Court hearing on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: SC reserves order, raps local authorities

The Supreme Court three-judge bench was hearing the Delhi stray dog matter today. The case has been shifted from the two-judge bench which passed directions on August 11 to relocate the dogs to shelters.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the interim plea seeking a stay of the suo motu order in a matter related to stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria is hearing the matter. 

A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had on August 11 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters. The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

 

