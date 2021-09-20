Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching': Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Monday said it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching. The top court's observation came as it dismissed a plea that sought directions to Centre and states to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical re-opening of schools and conduct of offline teaching.

The PIL was filed by a Delhi-based student seeking directions for the phased reopening of physical schools. "It is not a matter where judicial directions can be issued," the court observed.

Earlier, in a conversation with India TV, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that in regions where the positivity rate is low and people are following Covid behaviour, schools can resume offline classes but under strict monitoring and surveillance. "And if cases start coming again then they should be closed. Opening schools at this time when cases are low gives us the opportunity to study risk-benefit analysis," he said.

Guleria further said, "if we continue to wait for children's vaccines, then it will take us to next year to reopen them and what if a new variant comes... what will we do then."

