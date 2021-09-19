Parents, teachers confused over reopening of schools in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parents and teachers are confused about the Kerala government's decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 to 12 from November 1 and classes for 8 and 9 reopening from November 15,

After the Kerala government announced that it would reopen schools for classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 to 12 from November 1 and classes for 8 and 9 reopening from November 15, parents and teachers are confused about the decision. While several parents have welcomed the decision and most feel that the bonhomie and social life of the students would be back once schools are reopened, a large number of them are also doubtful as to whether the students would adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Smitha Nair, from Chinnakkada in Kollam whose daughter is in the 10th standard at a government-aided school,"The government's decision to reopen schools have brought me mixed feelings. On one hand, I am happy that my daughter will be able to interact with her classmates and teachers physically, but on the I am worried as to how much secure are our children in going to school. As the pandemic is still evolving with both the scientific community and medical doctors not clear whether a third wave is coming up, it is to be seen whether I will send my girl to school or continue with the online classes."

The state government will allow students to continue in online classes as well but the finer points on the school reopening and the modus operandi to be carried out in schools would be finalised in a high-level meeting of teachers, parents and higher officials of the education department to be attended by the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and Health minister.

The date of the same would be finalised on Monday. Several school managements have welcomed the decision of the state government.

Indira Rajan, President, CBSE school managements of Kerala, while speaking to IANS said, "We welcome the state government decision and we have one and half months to prepare for cleaning and maintaining the schools to welcome children. I think this is a good decision and children would be happy enough to reach classes and attend it physically."

The medical fraternity is also supportive of the government's decision. IMA leader Dr. Sulfi while speaking to media persons at Thiruvananthapuram said that reopening of schools is a good decision and added that the IMA welcomes the decision.

Sajith. C. Warrier, teacher of St Josephs High School, Kozhikode while speaking to IANS said, "The reopening of schools is a good decision but before that teachers have to be inoculated by the time schools are opened. Children will benefit from the reopening of schools."

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister, N Sivankutty while speaking to media persons at the state capital said that schools would be conducted in shifts. "The state education department has commenced preparations for the reopening of schools. Classes would be conducted in shifts. The government will make alternate arrangements for those schools that don't have school buses."

READ| ICAI CA July Inter 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result DECLARED, direct link here

ALSO READ| Primary schools in Uttarakhand to reopen on September 21. Check details

Latest Education News