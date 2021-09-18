Saturday, September 18, 2021
     
Primary schools in Uttarakhand to reopen on September 21. Check details

The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to an order issued by the department of school education on Saturday.

Dehradun Published on: September 18, 2021 21:23 IST
Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Uttarakhand department of school education issued an order on Saturday stating that primary schools in the state will reopen for classes 1-5 on September 21 after remaining closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to the order.

The option of online education will also be available to students of these classes, the order said. The school administration will have to ensure proper sanitization of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries, and toilets.

Students and staff members will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing. A nodal officer will be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)

