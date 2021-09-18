Primary schools in Uttarakhand to reopen on September 21. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to the order.

Uttarakhand department of school education issued an order on Saturday stating that primary schools in the state will reopen for classes 1-5 on September 21 after remaining closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes will be held only for three hours a day and children will not be allowed to bring food to school, according to the order.

The option of online education will also be available to students of these classes, the order said. The school administration will have to ensure proper sanitization of the entire premises, including classrooms, offices, libraries, and toilets.

Students and staff members will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing. A nodal officer will be appointed in each school to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand COVID-19 curfew to continue for another week. What's allowed, what's not

Latest Education News