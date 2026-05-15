Supreme Court pulls up Centre over soaring airfares, calls for rational pricing for passengers

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday voiced serious concern over erratic and steep ticket pricing by airlines and directed the Centre to explore ways to ease the burden on travellers. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta highlighted the glaring inconsistencies in fares on identical routes on the same day, questioning why one carrier charges Rs 8000 while another demands Rs 18,000 for an economy seat.

During the hearing, the judges stressed that "there should be some rationalisation" after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a fresh aviation law enacted in 2024 is now in effect and its rules are still under consultation. He added that the government acknowledges the problem, treating the matter as non-adversarial and examining solutions.

Petitioner seeks stronger regulation

The case stems from a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who urged the creation of an independent regulator to ensure transparency in airfares and curb unpredictable spikes and ancillary charges. Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, representing the petitioner, argued that although regulations under the Aircraft Act of 1937 exist, they are not implemented properly. He pointed out that the Director General of Civil Aviation has the power to intervene when fares appear predatory, yet no such directives have been issued.

New aviation rules under formulation

The solicitor general noted that while older rules remain valid, new guidelines under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam of 2024 are being developed. The bench directed the petitioner to respond to the Centre’s affidavit and scheduled the next hearing for July 13.

Court's earlier remarks on airfare 'exploitation'

The apex court has repeatedly questioned airlines’ pricing behaviour. Earlier, it criticised the sharp rise in ticket prices during festivals, labelling it “exploitation”. The plea also highlighted concerns such as reduced free baggage limits in economy class, hidden charges, lack of compensation for passengers not checking in baggage and absence of effective grievance mechanisms. It argued that unregulated dynamic pricing and arbitrary policies infringe on citizens’ rights and disproportionately hurt poor and last-minute travellers.

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