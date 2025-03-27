Supreme Court to hear Justice Yashwant Verma cash case today, Delhi fire chief's statement recorded The Supreme Court will hear a plea today on the alleged cash stash found at Justice Yashwant Verma’s residence. The petition seeks an FIR and a police-led probe. Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg has recorded his statement after six hours of questioning.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial petition on Friday regarding the alleged cash stash found at the residence of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Verma. The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mathew Nedumpara, seeks the registration of an FIR and argues that forming a three-judge committee to investigate the matter is unnecessary. Instead, it calls for a police-led probe.

A bench comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will preside over the hearing. The plea also urges the government to take effective steps to curb judicial corruption, including reconsidering the Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill, 2010.

Delhi fire chief Atul Garg interrogated for six hours

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg has recorded his statement after six hours of questioning by the police. His testimony is seen as a crucial piece in the ongoing investigation.

What is the Justice Yashwant Verma cash controversy?

The controversy erupted after a fire broke out at Justice Yashwant Verma’s residence. While he was not at home during the incident, reports surfaced claiming that charred currency notes were found at the scene. However, the Delhi Fire Service Chief later stated that no cash was discovered while dousing the fire.

Despite this, burnt notes were allegedly recovered outside the judge’s residence, intensifying the political and legal storm surrounding the case. With the Supreme Court now set to intervene, all eyes are on today’s hearing.

