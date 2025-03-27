Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over 'traitor' remark, asked to appear on March 31 Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with his ‘traitor’ remark allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The police rejected his request for an extension, asking him to appear on March 31.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to appear for questioning at Khar Police Station on March 31 in connection with his remarks made during a recent stand-up performance, officials said on Thursday.

FIR filed over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Kamra was initially asked to appear on March 26 at 11 AM after an FIR was registered against him based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. However, after the comedian sought a week’s extension through his lawyer, the police denied his request and issued a fresh summons.

The case stems from Kamra’s performance at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, where he allegedly made a veiled reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Without naming Shinde, Kamra reportedly called him a “traitor” in a parody song—an apparent dig at his 2022 defection from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to join hands with the BJP and form the Maharashtra government.

Police investigation underway

The FIR against Kamra includes defamation charges, and a separate case has also been registered at Dombivli police station, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have recorded statements from multiple individuals associated with Habitat Studio as part of the ongoing investigation. Further inquiries are expected in the coming days.