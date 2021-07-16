Stop use of EVM, switch to ballot paper in forthcoming elections: Plea in Delhi HC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petition seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot paper in any forthcoming elections was filed in Delhi High Court.

A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot paper in any forthcoming elections. "That to save democracy, we must introduce the ballot paper system back in the electoral process in the country. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have replaced the old ballot paper system in India, although many countries of the world; including England, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States have banned the use of EVMs," the petitioner advocate CR Jaya Sukin said.

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the matter for August 3. The petitioner further added that Article 324 of the Constitution of India says that elections conducted by the Election Commission need to be free and fair, and should reflect the will of the voters.

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) must be replaced across India with traditional ballot papers as voting through ballot papers 1s a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country, the lawyer said.

The lawyer, in its petition, also said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting. "This should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system is extremely safe," the petitioner said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Supreme Court agrees to examine fresh plea challenging Constitutional validity of sedition law

Latest India News