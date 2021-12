Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said. The encounter took place at the Harwan area of Srinagar.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

