SpiceJet flight's window frame dislodges mid-air en route to Pune, airline issues statement The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next Pune airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement. The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane.

Mumbai:

In a mid-air scare, a window frame of a SpiceJet aircraft operating a Goa-to-Pune flight was found dislodged during the journey, the airline said on Wednesday. However, the incident did not affect passenger safety and the flight continued without further issues, it added.

According to a statement from SpiceJet, the dislodged frame was identified and fixed upon landing in Pune, following standard maintenance protocols. The airline reassured that there was no risk to passengers or crew during the flight and that all necessary steps were taken promptly on arrival. "A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged," the airline said in a statement.

No impact on passenger safety

SpiceJet also said that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety, adding that the dislodged part was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way.

The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose," SpiceJet added.

SpiceJet asked to pay Rs 25,000 compensation to passenger

Last month, a consumer commission in Mumbai held that a senior citizen suffered "monetarily and mentally" after SpiceJet issued incorrect tickets while rerouting his journey in 2020, and directed the airline to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the passenger. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai (Suburban), in the order passed on June 17, held the budget carrier guilty of "deficient service and negligent behaviour" for the error which caused "mental harassment" to the passenger.

(With inputs from PTI)

