SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati returns mid-air due to technical snag

Hyderabad:

A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was forced to return to the city shortly after takeoff on Thursday morning due to a technical snag, sources said. Flight SG 2696, which was scheduled to depart at 6:10 AM, took off at 6:19 AM and was expected to land in Tirupati by 7:40 AM. However, the aircraft turned back and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport soon after takeoff, the sources added.

A formal statement from SpiceJet is awaited.

IndiGo Delhi-Leh flight makes emergency landing

In a separate incident, IndiGo flight 6E 2006, operating from Delhi to Leh, made an emergency return to Delhi due to a technical issue. The aircraft, carrying approximately 180 people, including crew members, had to turn back after nearing Leh and landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

IndiGo confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the aircraft encountered operational restrictions to land in Leh due to the technical issue. “As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi. The aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations,” the airline said.

The airline also added that an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly passengers to Leh, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

(With inputs from PTI)