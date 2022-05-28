Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
  4. SpiceJet Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight's windshield cracks during cruise - What happened next

SpiceJet Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight's windshield cracks during cruise - What happened next

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

Atul Singh Reported by: Atul Singh
Mumbai Updated on: May 28, 2022 22:54 IST
Image of the cracked windshield

A SpiceJet flight was returned back to Mumbai on Saturday, abandoning its journey to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after a crack was seen on the windshield, an official statement read. 

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur).  During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," an airline spokesperson said. He added that the pilot-in-control decided to return the plane back to Mumbai. 

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added. 

