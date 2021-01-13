Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
Another special train to run between Kakinada to Secunderabad to clear Sankranti rush

Trains parked at a railway station. (Representational image)

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone will run a one-way special train on Monday from Kakinada to Secunderabad to clear the Sankranti rush. "In order to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival, SCR will run a one-way special train from Kakinada Town to Secunderabad," said a railway zone official.

Train number 07458, Secunderabad Sankranti Special Train, will depart Kakinada Town at 8:40 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:45 am on the next day.

En route, the train will halt at popular Sankranti hubs such as Samarlakota, Dwarapudi, Rajamundry, Nidadvolu, Tadepelligudem, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur and others.

This train will be of much help to the people returning to Hyderabad from their hometowns. Thousands of people leave Hyderabad every year for Sankranti.

