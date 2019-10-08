Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 21:39 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

South Delhi water supply to be affected on October 10-11

Water supply to a major part of south Delhi will be affected on Thursday and Friday, due to shifting and repair work in the pipeline, a Delhi Jal Board statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Kailash Nagar, Jal Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Deer Park, Lajpat Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Defence Colony, Siddharth Enclave, Okhla, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Dakshin Puri, GK 2 and some NDMC areas will be affected on these two days.

The statement issued by BJB's Executive Engineer S.P. Singh advised people to store adequate water. The residents can also get water tankers in their respective areas by calling the DJB.

