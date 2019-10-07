ICU of Hyderabad hospital waterlogged following heavy rains, more showers in next 3 days

Waterlogging in ICU after heavy rains batter Hyderabad

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Hyderabad was heavily waterlogged after the city received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Rainwater entered the ICU of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Jeedimetla causing severe inconvenience to the patients. As many as 10 patients were evacuated from the emergency section of the hospital. According to reports, one to two-feet deep water accumulated in the emergency ward in the basement, following which the hospital staff and attendants were seen pumping out water.

A hospital employee, on condition of anonymity, said, “There was little water that entered the hospital. There was a danger to the patients and no damage was done to any equipment in the ward."

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad Sunday afternoon for over two hours, which resulted in flooding, inundated low-lying areas and brought the vehicular traffic to a halt.

The rains continue to create trauma for people as rice bags, plastic waste and waste from shops blocked and choked nalas across Secunderabad, leading to heavy flooding on Sunday afternoon.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC’s) monsoon emergency teams, who were clearing the waste, were seen fishing out bundles of plastic, which included used rice bags, plastic bags and waste.

These bags did not allow water to flow into the drains, say GHMC officials. This situation persisted in places like Champapet, Nala Bazaar near RP Road, Sarunar Nagar, behind the Gandhi Hospital, Yakutpura, and at D-Mart near L B Nagar.

Meanwhile, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predict that there would be more rain in the state during the next three days and have also issued a heavy rainfall warning.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana,” reads the warning.

As of 8 pm on Sunday, the highest rainfall in the city was registered at the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa in Jagadgirigutta (at 95.8 mm), closely followed by Ushodaya Colony Park, Gajularam-aram (92.5 mm) and Shapur Nagar with 85.3 mm of rainfall.

Last week, rains brought Hyderabad to a standstill, and many areas in the city were inundated. Low-lying areas in the city were the worst-hit.

Following the IMD alert. authorities of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), disaster management and the police have started taking precautionary measures.

Authorities have asked residents to plan their travel accordingly. The Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management of the GHMC asked all concerned teams to be alert and be on the field.

