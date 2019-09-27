Hyderabad rains: 200 houses inundated after canal wall partially collapses

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Hyderabad

A protective wall of a canal connected to Hussain Sagar Lake partially collapsed due to heavy rains in Hyderabad in the wee hours on Friday. The wall collapse resulted in the inundation of nearly 200 houses in MS Maktha area. According to officials, severe waterlogging has also been reported from several low-lying areas.

Gudimalkapur, Red Hills, Nampally, Sinagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Karwan and Asif Nagar areas of the city received 10 to 14 cm of rainfall in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the sources said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carrying out operations to remove water which is knee-high in some areas, they said.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar held a teleconference with senior officials of the civic body and asked them to take necessary measures to clear waterlogging and fallen trees, the sources said.

Mayor B Rammohan, accompanied by officials, visited several inundated areas. He ensured dispatch of disaster response teams to the affected areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in Telangana over the next four days.

