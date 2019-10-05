Delhi: Shopkeeper mistakenly hands over acid instead of water bottle to customer, arrested

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Man accidentally sells acid bottle instead of water to customer

A 58-year-old shopkeeper was arrested after he mistakenly sold a bottle of acid instead of water to a customer in Delhi. The incident was reported from East Delhi's Mandawali area where the 30-year-old man drank acid and sustained internal injuries.

According to the police, Vinay, a resident of west Vinod Nagar, had asked for a bottle of water at a nearby general shop at around 9:30 pm on Monday.

The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water.

Vinay drank it and when he reached his room, he felt uneasiness. He rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Mandawali police station and the 58-year-old accused was arrested, the police said.

They said that he was selling acids without a licence.

Vinay was discharged after the treatment, they added.

