Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Delhi: Shopkeeper mistakenly hands over acid instead of water bottle to customer, arrested

The customer drank it and when he reached his room, he felt uneasiness. He rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, a senior police officer said.

New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2019 6:56 IST
Man accidentally sells acid bottle instead of water to customer 

A 58-year-old shopkeeper was arrested after he mistakenly sold a bottle of acid instead of water to a customer in Delhi. The incident was reported from East Delhi's Mandawali area where the 30-year-old man drank acid and sustained internal injuries. 

According to the police, Vinay, a resident of west Vinod Nagar, had asked for a bottle of water at a nearby general shop at around 9:30 pm on Monday. 

The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water.

Vinay drank it and when he reached his room, he felt uneasiness. He rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Mandawali police station and the 58-year-old accused was arrested, the police said.

They said that he was selling acids without a licence. 

Vinay was discharged after the treatment, they added. 

