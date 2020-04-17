Coronavirus lockdown: How a Delhi cop helped couple during hour of distress

Image Source : KUMAR SONU Mohammad Aamil with his wife after they were blessed with a baby boy.

India has entered an extended lockdown period after it was announced by PM Modi on April 14 for 19 more days as it is important to limit the pace of rising coronavirus cases. In order to make sure that people follow lockdown strictly, police officials are on their toes to monitor that rules are not being flouted. However, cops are also helping people in the hour of distress if they have a genuine reason to step out of their houses. Amid all this, South East Delhi additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh helped a person named Mohammad Aamil whose wife was pregnant and needed to go for a regular check at a hospital near Jama Masjid. The couple, who resides at Jamai's Joga Bai extension area, was facing the problem while visiting the hospital ever since lockdown was imposed in the city. In this hour of crisis, additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh came forward and helped the couple.

Mohammad Aamil, who was facing issues while taking his wife to the hospital, had requested the Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh for a curfew pass so that he can take his wife to the hospital. However, due to the lockdown, he was unable to even visit the police station to collect the pass. Extending a helping hand, Kumar Gyanesh, sent the pass to his house. Later on April 12, Aamil faced another big hurdle when his wife was going through the labour pain and struggling to reach the hospital. Once again, Aamil contacted Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh and requested him to help them.

The cop once again came forward and sent a police vehicle to Aamil's residence that dropped the couple to the hospital. On April 13, the couple was blessed with a baby boy that brought a sigh of relief and happiness for them.

India coronavirus cases cross 13,000-mark; 437 deaths so far

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 13,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 13,387 including 437 deaths while 1,749 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Friday. Till Thursday evening, confirmed cases toll had surged to 12,759 including 420 deaths while 1,515 had recovered. India is witnessing an average of almost 1,000 coronavirus positive per day now even when the nation has entered an extended lockdown period. The lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another 19 days which will now be effective till May 3 mentioning that it has been proved lockdown helped to contain the virus otherwise confirmed cases in India would have been in lakhs adding such a situation would have been devastating for the country.

ALSO READ | Indore: 4 coronavirus infected who ran away from quarantine zone arrested at Morena border

ALSO READ | Noida Coronavirus Hotspots: 2 new containment zones added, one removed | Full List

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage