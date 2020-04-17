Image Source : AP Noida Coronavirus Hotspots: 2 new containment zones added, one removed | Full List

The list of coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Budh Nagar has risen to 28 as 2 more COVID-19 containment zones were added to the list while one was removed. Among the two hotspots added are Gamma-1, Greater Noida and Sector 20 Noida, while Alpha-1 in Greater Noida was removed. Earlier, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in Noida taking the total up to 92.

The latest batch of positive cases includes a three-year-old child who got infected from his parents, who are already under treatment for Covid-19, and a 26-year-old nurse working at a quarantine facility, the officials said.

"One hundred and fifty test reports have been received here in the last 24 hours. Of them, 138 have tested negative while others were found Covid-19 positive," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Of the 12 positive cases, 11 were tested in a government lab, while one in a private lab, the officer said.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida

Supertech Capetown sector 74 Sector 27, Sector 28 Sector 44, Noida Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri Sector 37, Noida Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16 Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida Designer Park Sector 62, Noida 14th Avenue Gaur City Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida Eta-1 Greater Noida Sector 50 Noida Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida Gamma 1, Greater Noida Sector 20, Noida

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage