Noida Coronavirus Hotspots: 2 new containment zones added, one removed | Full List

Published on: April 17, 2020 7:26 IST
The list of coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Budh Nagar has risen to 28 as 2 more COVID-19 containment zones were added to the list while one was removed. Among the two hotspots added are Gamma-1, Greater Noida and Sector 20 Noida, while Alpha-1 in Greater Noida was removed. Earlier, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in Noida taking the total up to 92. 

The latest batch of positive cases includes a three-year-old child who got infected from his parents, who are already under treatment for Covid-19, and a 26-year-old nurse working at a quarantine facility, the officials said.

"One hundred and fifty test reports have been received here in the last 24 hours. Of them, 138 have tested negative while others were found Covid-19 positive," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Of the 12 positive cases, 11 were tested in a government lab, while one in a private lab, the officer said.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Noida, Greater Noida

  1. Supertech Capetown sector 74
  2. Sector 27, Sector 28
  3. Sector 44, Noida
  4. Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A 
  5. Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village
  6. Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village
  7. ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida
  8. Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida
  9. Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida
  10. Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida
  11. Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida
  12. Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri
  13. Sector 37, Noida
  14. Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar
  15. Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida
  16. Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16
  17. Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida, 
  18. Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida
  19. Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida
  20. Designer Park Sector 62, Noida
  21. 14th Avenue Gaur City
  22. Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida
  23. Eta-1 Greater Noida
  24. Sector 50 Noida 
  25. Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida 
  26. Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida
  27. Gamma 1, Greater Noida
  28. Sector 20, Noida

