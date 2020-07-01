Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Police rescue 3-year-old crying over grandfather's body following Sopore terrorist attack

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday rescued a 3-year-old boy after terrorists had attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore. Picture of a police officer holding the child, at the spot where the terrorist attack was reported, was shared on social media. The child was present at the spot at the time of the attack and was later rescued by a cop. According to the details, the child was the grandson of the civilian who had lost his life in the terrorist attack in Sopore.

Militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir had attacked a patrolling party earlier today. The attack claimed the life of a CRPF personnel and a civilian, while two other security force personnel were injured.

They said the injured were shifted to the hospital while the area was cordoned off to track down the assailants.

Speaking upon the firing, Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police said terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model town in Sopore.

"Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported," Singh had earlier said, adding the area has been cordoned off and search operation has begun."

One CRPF personnel and the civilian were declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

