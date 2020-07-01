CRPF jawan, civilian killed as terrorists attack patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Image Source : PTI Terrorists fire upon CRPF patrolling party in J&K's Sopore; jawans injured

At least one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed, while two other security force personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The militants opened fire on a Naka party of security forces in Sopore, resulting in injuries to three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian, the officials said.

They said the injured were shifted to the hospital while the area was cordoned off to track down the assailants.

Speaking upon the firing, Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police said terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore.

"Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported," Singh had earlier said, adding the area has been cordoned off and search operation has begun."

One CRPF personnel and the civilian were declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

