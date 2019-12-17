Anti-CAA stir: Sonia, Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, demand withdrawal of Citizenship Act

'Withdraw Citizenship Amendment Act': Sonia Gandhi, Opposition leaders meet President Kovind

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind along with leaders of other Opposition parties on Tuesday and demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing the media after the meeting, Gandhi said: "The situation in the Northeast which is now spreading throughout the country including the capital because of the act, is a very serious situation, we fear that it may spread even further. We are anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful demonstration". She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of shutting down people's voices and bringing legislations that are unacceptable.

"We have an example in Delhi where Police entered the Jamia women hostel & dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students. I think you all have seen that Modi govt seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," she added.

The crucial meeting comes at a time when protests are being reported throughout the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, protests in Jamia turned violent when buses were burnt. The police used tear gas shells and lathis on protesters. Meanwhile, protests have been continuing in different areas of Delhi against the police action. On Tuesday, violent protests erupted in Seelampur area where stones were pelted on the police and buses and police vehicles were vandalized.

