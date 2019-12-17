Delhi's Jafrabad burns as police face off with mob; buses vandalised | Video

Videos show violence in Jafrabad, a huge mob and vandalised buses

Fresh violence broke out in Delhi's Jafrabad on Tuesday, stoking tension in the region after massive protests rocked the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protesters in Jafrabad vandalized a number of buses. According to the latest inputs, a police bike was also set ablaze.

India TV's Exclusive coverage on the raging protests in Jafrabad show a huge mob having a face off with the police. The protesters can be seen throwing stones at the police. Police too fired tear gas shells. A drone is being used by the police to monitor the situation in Jafrabad.

Meanwhile, some metro stations in the vicinity have been closed as a precautionary measure. Trains will not halt (till further directions) at Seelampur, Welcome, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations.

