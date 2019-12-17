Anti-CAA Violence: Protesters burn down police picket in East Delhi; police hold flag march

Image Source : (PTI PHOTO/SHAHBAZ KHAN) New Delhi: Brick-bats lie on a road as Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec.17, 2019.

Anti-CAA protesters on Tuesday set fire to a police picket in East Delhi. As per reports, massive protest broke out in East Delhi's Seelampur area where a large group of protesters started throwing stones at the police. In retaliation to this the police lathicharged the protestors and also used teargas shells.

A police picket was allegedly set ablaze by the angry protesters. The police carried out a flag march and called in reinforcements.

According to PTI, clashes erupted between police and protesters at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop them from moving ahead. According to a senior police officer, the protest began at around 12 pm. According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police is making use of drones to monitor the situation.

Delhi: Police use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Jafrabad area, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Protesters also pelted stones during the protest. Two buses have been vandalised. pic.twitter.com/pbxBiARo3Q — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The incident occurs as the Delhi police faces strong condemnation for their action against the Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, when the police allegedly entered the hostels and thrashed students.

