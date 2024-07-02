SEBEX 2: Know everything about India's one of the most powerful and lethal explosives

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three new explosive formulations have been developed by Nagpur's Economic Explosives Limited.

In a significant move towards achieving self-reliance in munitions, the Indian Navy has successfully conducted certification tests for indigenously developed explosives. These explosives, designed to enhance the effectiveness of naval weapons, are manufactured by Solar Industries. The development of these explosives is being undertaken by Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries, based in Nagpur. This milestone represents a crucial step in bolstering the Indian Navy's capabilities with domestically produced munitions, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and fostering innovation within the country's defence sector.

Three new explosive formulations developed by EEL are said to be game changers for the Armed Forces due to the sheer enhancement of firepower and explosive effect. This development effort by EEL is 100 per cent indigenous in both technology and material. This has been largely possible due to the push towards Atmanirbharta in Defence by the Ministry of Defence and with the guidance and hand-holding by the Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI) of the Indian Navy.

Here are details of three explosives

1. High Performance Explosive having TNT Equivalence of 2.01 -SEBEX 2

SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive. The performance of any explosive is measured in terms of TNT equivalence. Explosives with higher TNT equivalence have more lethality and destructive power. Conventional Explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs and many other ammunitions worldwide have the TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30. Another existing powerful explosive HEMEX, used for filling the Brahmos warhead (under development), has a TNT equivalence of about -1.50. In a major breakthrough, EEL has developed SEBEX 2, an HMX-based castable composition, that has a TNT equivalence of 2.01. This SEBEX 2 will be a game changer for improving the lethality of warheads, aerial bombs, artillery shells and other munitions which utilise the blast and fragmentation effects to inflict damage to the targets. After successfully evaluating this composition the Board of Officers appointed by DGNAl, has issued a compliance certificate on 25th Jun 2024 under the "Defence Export Promotion Scheme". Efforts are underway to further enhance the TNT equivalence to 2.3 which will most likely be developed in the next 6 months by EEL.

2. ThermobaricPolymer-bondedExplosive-SITBEX-1

Solid thermobaric explosives, also known as fuel-rich explosives, represent a specialised class of explosives designed to deliver a distinct destructive effect compared to conventional high explosives. While traditional explosives focus on a single, powerful detonation, solid thermobaric explosives prioritise a prolonged blast duration and intense heat generation. This unique characteristic makes them particularly effective against fortified positions. enclosed spaces and personnel. EL has developed the Thermobaric Polymer-bonded Explosive, SITBEX-1, which has a substantially high blast impulse, fireball temperature and fireball diameter compared to conventional explosives. nI a live demonstration trial to the Board of Officers appointed by DGNAl from the Indian Navy, the fireball temperature, fireball diameter and blast impulse of SITBEX-1 were found to be higher by 20%, 35% and 28% respectively compared to the conventional RDX/TNT (60/40) explosive composition. A certificate of compliance was issued on 25th Jun 2024 by DGNAI under the "Defence Export Promotion Scheme". This formulation will be an ideal choice for filling in air bombs, missiles and other warhead systems intended for the destruction of tunnels, bunkers or other fortified structures.

3. New Insensitive Explosive Formulation - SIMEX-4

Technological advances in the development of insensitive explosive compositions and their packaging inside the shells or warheads are making possible the development of a range of munitions termed Insensitive Munitions (IM), which are safe during storage, transportation and operation without affecting their intended applications. EEL, Nagpur, has developed a new insensitive explosive formulation, SIMEX-4, to be used in naval warheads. The explosive was characterised through the measurement of shock sensitivity and critical diameter, which are two important parameters used to estimate the insensitivity of the explosive composition. In a live demonstration trial to the Board of Officers appointed by DGNAI from the Indian Navy, the shock sensitivity of SIMEX-4 was found to be more than 110 kbar and the critical diameter was above 75 mm. In comparison, the present insensitive explosive composition, which is being used in the warhead of VARUNASTRA, has a shock sensitivity of around 45-47 kbar and a critical diameter of about 43 mm. Hence, SIMEX-4 is a highly promising insensitive explosive for developing IM systems for naval, aerial or any other weapon platforms where the safety of the onboard weapon or ammunition is highly prioritised.

