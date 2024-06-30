Two classmates to be chiefs of Army and Navy together for first time in Indian Armed Forces history

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

New Delhi: For the first time in Indian military history, two classmates, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, will serve as the chiefs of the Indian Army and Navy. Both hailing from Sainik School Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, they studied together in Class 5A in the early 1970s.

Their roll numbers were close, with Lt Gen Dwivedi being 931 and Admiral Tripathi 938. Their strong bond from school days continued throughout their careers, despite serving in different forces, according to news agency ANI.

'A tale of two classmates'

A defence official who knows both officers mentioned that strong friendships among the senior leadership in the military play a significant role in strengthening the working relationship between the forces.

Official Spokesperson of the Defence Minister A Bharat Bhushan Babu said in a post on X, "For the first time in Indian Military history, Chiefs of Navy and Army hail from the same school. This rare honour of nurturing two prodigious students, who would go on to lead their respective Services 50 years later, goes to Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh."

The appointments of the two classmates have also come around the same time, in a gap of around two months. Admiral took over the command of the Indian Navy on May 1, while Lt Gen Dwivedi would be taking over his new appointment today (June 30).

Who is Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi?

Born on July 1, 1964, Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has had a long tenure as the Northern Army Commander where he has had long exposure to the ongoing operations in the military standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

He is also an alumnus of National Defence College and US Army War College and has undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington and Army War College, Mhow. The officer has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

Who is Admiral Dinesh Tripathi?

Admiral Tripathi, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985, brings with him nearly 40 years of extensive experience in the Indian Navy, having served in various crucial assignments. He has held key positions such as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. Throughout his career, he has commanded several naval ships, including INS Vinash, Kirch, and Trishul, showcasing his leadership and operational capabilities.

Admiral Tripathi is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and has attended prestigious courses at the Naval Command College at the US Naval War College.

Tripathi’s dedication to duty has earned him accolades such as the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nausena Medal.

