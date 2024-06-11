Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take charge as Chief of Army Staff on June 30 | Who is he?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to take charge as Chief of Army Staff.

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30. Lt. Gen Dwivedi is currently serving as Vice Chief of Army Staff and will replace General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, whose tenure ends at the end of this month.

Lt. General Dwivedi was born on July 1, 1964, and was commissioned into the Infantry (Jammu & Kashmir Rifles) of the Indian Army on 15th December, 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

The Command appointments of Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi include Command of Regiment (18 Jammu & Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), DIG, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps. He has also tenanted important appointments including that of Director General Infantry and General Officer Commanding in Chief (Headquarter Northern Command) from 2022-2024, before getting appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Lt. Gen Dwivedi was conferred 'Distinguished Fellow' in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, US and has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

He is also an alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, National Defence College and US Army War College and has undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington and Army War College, Mhow. The officer has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies and two Master's Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Pande was earlier given a one-month service extension till June 30, as the successor was to be appointed after the results of the Lok Sabha elections on June 4. The Army chief was supposed to retire on May 31 after a 25-month tenure.

Gen Pande was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30, 2022. He was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). He held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over as the COAS.

