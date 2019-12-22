Let it snow: Postcards from Kashmir Valley

Northern India is experincing intense cold wave in recent days. While states like Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir received their share of harsh winter chills, spirit among the locals and tourists are not dampened by it.
The recent fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley has turned the “crown of India” into a fairyland. Now that the winter is here it’s time when Kashmir mystically transforms into a pristine and we witness the Heaven on Earth in all its charm. As there is no doubt that we have a soft heart for Kashmir and its winter, here are some proof that this valley can indeed make you want to ditch your Switzerland vacation.
Meanwhile, the 40-day period of harshest winter in Kashmir, known as 'Chillai-Kalan', began on Saturday. These 40 days are when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum temperature drops considerably.
Here we look at some beautiful images of Kashmir valley: