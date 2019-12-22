Let it snow: Postcards from Kashmir Valley

Image Source : PTI Drass town, popularly known as 'the gateway to Ladakh', recorded a minimum of minus 27.2 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded place in the region.

The recent fresh snowfall in Kashmir Valley has turned the “crown of India” into a fairyland. Now that the winter is here it’s time when Kashmir mystically transforms into a pristine and we witness the Heaven on Earth in all its charm. As there is no doubt that we have a soft heart for Kashmir and its winter, here are some proof that this valley can indeed make you want to ditch your Switzerland vacation.

Meanwhile, the 40-day period of harshest winter in Kashmir, known as 'Chillai-Kalan', began on Saturday. These 40 days are when the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum temperature drops considerably.

Here we look at some beautiful images of Kashmir valley:

Image Source : JK TOURISM WEBSITE Trekkers on way to Tosamaidan - a beautiful place in Budgam district in Kashmir valley

Image Source : JK TOURISM WEBSITE Dal lake is integral to tourism and recreation in Kashmir and is named the " Lake of Flowers", "Jewel in the crown of Kashmir" or "Srinagar's Jewel".

Image Source : JK TOURISM WEBSITE Tourists enjoying the first snowfall in Gulmarg. This also marks the beginning of the winter tourism season when people from India and across the globe start visiting.

Image Source : JK TOURISM WEBSITE Scenic view of famous tourist destinations of Kashmir Gulmarg. It recorded minimum temperature of minus 9.6 degree Celsius on saturday

Image Source : PTI Lahual-Spiti: A view of a neighbourhood engulfed in snow in Lahual-Spiti district

Image Source : JK TOURISM WEBSITE A Kashmiri kid warms himself with Kangri ( fire pot) during snowfall.

